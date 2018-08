Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Debi Lilly has launched Chicago's new event space, DL Studio, which is filled with fresh, fun photo opportunities. This Instagram-style studio has a 12' tall floral wall, art bar, champagne phone, balloon installation and more. It is available to rent for parties, photo shoots, or just pop by for some fun.

Debi Lilly's DL Studio Party Lab:

3050 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

DebiLilly.com