Air Pollution Action Day in effect Tuesday for a good portion of northeast Illinois

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Air Pollution Action Day Alert for Tuesday, August 14 from Midnight to Midnight CDT…Including the following northeast Illinois counties (gray-shaded areas on the highlighted map)…McHenry, Lake, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, and Will Counties. Below is the statement issued…

..Air Quality Alert in Effect for Tuesday August 14...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
Air Pollution Action Day will be declared for the greater Chicago
Metropolitan Area and is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight
CDT Tuesday night.

An Air Pollution Action Day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.