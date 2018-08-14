After coaching shakeup, Jordan Lynch ready to lead Mount Carmel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CHICAGO) -- It's been a decade since Jordan Lynch dominated defenses at Mount Carmel High School. Now, the 27 year old returns home to call the shots.

"This is where it all started," Lynch said during the first week of fall practice for the Caravan football team.

Lynch launches his head coaching career after just one season as an assistant his other alma mater, Northern Illinois University.

"Being a quarterback is kind of being a coach," the former Heisman Trophy finalist said. "I learned a lot from coach (Rod) Carey last year, and I'm more than well prepared, learning stuff along the way, but that’s what my coaching staff is here for.

Lynch will rely on that veteran staff as he replaces Hall of Famer Frank Lenti. In December, Mt. Carmel let Lenti go after 34 seasons, and the Illinois record for wins and state titles.

The school initially said Lenti was retiring, which he denied.

Lenti, who declined comment for this story, now serves as a football advisor for catholic league rival St. Laurence. The Caravan travel to St. Laurence for a game on October 12.

Frank's brother Dave and son Frank Jr. remain on the Caravan staff, with Frank's nephew Matt a senior wide receiver and safety.

"When I first heard about (Frank Lenti's firing) I was really sad, the whole family was," Matt Lenti said. "It took a while to get over it. I'm really not still over it, but we are just moving on and trying not to think about it."

"In retrospect people wish they could've done things differently," Dave Lenti, the Caravan defensive coordinator for 35 years, said. "Frank's career speaks for itself. It would've been great to get one last swan song."

"Everyone has regrets when things don't go well," said Mt. Carmel Athletics Director Dan LaCount. "It's unfortunate but we are moving on, and coach Frank is moving on. I have nothing but the highest regard for coach Frank and learned a lot from him.”

While there are those at Mt. Carmel who believe the transition of power could’ve been handled differently, the focus at camp is squarely on the present with Lynch leading a new era of Caravan football.

"He played on the highest levels, coached by some better coaches and knows what he has to do," Matt Lenti said.

Lynch, who played in the Canadian Football League, and had a brief training camp stint with the Chicago Bears, still gets the itch to play when's on the field with his new team.

"Anytime I see a ball, or the quarterback's arm gets soar, I make sure I step in and throw the ball," Lynch said. "It's fun. I try to work out and stay in shape, come in and demonstrate drills, show them how its down."

"Just watching him demonstrate all the drills, 27 years old, he's still got it too," said Caravan starting quarterback Rad Premovic.

We'll soon find out if he's got it as head coach, too.