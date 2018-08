× 11-year-old hit by car, officials say

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old was hit by a car in the Logan Square neighborhood according to Chicago police.

The child was hit in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital with several cuts on the head. It was unclear if it was a hit-and-run.

No further information was provided.