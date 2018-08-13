White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Detroit
- After reeling off a season-high four-game winning streak in early August, the White Sox have dropped five of six, including their last two games against Cleveland. Over that six-game stretch of play, Chicago has batted .171 (35-for-205) as a team, while averaging 2.5 runs per game.
- The Tigers took two of three from the Twins in their most recent series, after losing all six games on a road trip through Oakland and Los Angeles. Since August 1, the Tigers have averaged an AL-worst 2.7 runs per game while hitting an AL-low six home runs over that time.
- The Tigers have won eight of nine against the White Sox this season, and are 29-18 (.617) against the South Siders since 2016, their best mark against any AL team over that time.
- In two starts in August, Reynaldo Lopez has recorded two quality starts and a 1.93 ERA, while picking up no decisions in both outings. In three starts (all quality) against the Tigers in 2018, Lopez has a 2.25 ERA, but has no victories to show for it after receiving a combined 7 runs of support.
- In nine games against the White Sox this season, Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .342/.390/.658 with three home runs and nine RBI. Castellanos is slugging .647 with runners in scoring position and 2 outs this season, the fourth-highest mark in the AL (minimum 50 plate appearances).
- Since July 22, Jose Abreu is slashing .329/.379/.671 with seven home runs, 17 runs scored and 15 RBI in 20 games. Abreu has a .971 OPS in his career against Detroit, the highest by any active player with at least 300 career plate appearances against the Tigers.