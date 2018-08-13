Teen Choice Awards 2018: The complete winners list

This year’s blockbuster movies and the tops of the music charts were big winners at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday at the Forum in Los Angeles.

This year’s event honored the best in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the internet based on more than 150 million votes cast by teens on Twitter and FOX.com.

The show featured performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Foster the People, Khalid, Lauv and Evvie McKinney, the season one winner of the music reality series “The Four: Battle For Stardom.”

The following is a complete list of the winners:

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. — “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson — “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

“Black Panther”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth — “Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Letitia Wright — “Black Panther”

Choice Fantasy Movie

“Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez — “Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Drama Movie

“The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Zac Efron — “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Zendaya — “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Comedy Movie

“Love, Simon”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson — “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick — “Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Summer Movie

“Incredibles 2”

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Chris Pratt — “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Summer Movie Actress (

Bryce Dallas Howard — “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Movie Villain

Michael B. Jordan — “Black Panther”

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Nick Robinson — “Love, Simon”

Choice MovieShip

Zac Efron & Zendaya — “The Greatest Showman”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse — “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Matthew Daddario — “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown — “Stranger Things”

Choice Action TV Show

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor

Grant Gustin — “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actress

Melissa Benoist — “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show

“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil — “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Gina Rodriguez — “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Animated TV Show

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

Choice Reality TV Show

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Choice Throwback TV Show

“Friends”

Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen — “Lip Sync Battle”

Choice Summer TV Show

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Choice Summer TV Star

Olivia Holt — “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice TV Villain

Mark Consuelos — “Riverdale”

Choice Breakout TV Show

“On My Block”

Choice Breakout TV Star

Vanessa Morgan — “Riverdale”

Choice TVShip

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) — “Havana”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer — “Youngblood”

Choice Collaboration

Zac Efron & Zendaya — “Rewrite the Stars”

Choice Summer Song

“Back To You” — Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour

Harry Styles — Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song

“In My Blood” — Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song

“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

“All Night” — Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song

“Familiar” — Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“Love Lies” — Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

“Whatever It Takes” — Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist

Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing

Jackson Wang

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star

Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star

The Dolan Twins

Choice Comedy Web Star

Liza Koshy

Choice Music Web Star

Erika Costell

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

James Charles

Choice Twit

Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer

Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber

Liza Koshy

Choice Muser

Mackenzie Ziegler

OTHER

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete

LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete

Serena Williams

Choice Liplock

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”

Choice Hissy Fit

Madelaine Petsch — “Riverdale”

Choice Scene Stealer

Vanessa Morgan — “Riverdale”

Choice Style Icon

Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie

Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie

Cole Sprouse

Choice Videogame

Fortnite

Choice Dancer

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model

Gigi Hadid

Choice International Artist

BTS

Choice Fandom

#BTSArmy