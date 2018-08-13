Shower/t-storm prospects rise; heavy downpours possible
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
Thunderstorms to continue, heavy rains possible with severe threat shifting east
Flash Flood Watch this afternoon and tonight across Chicago area; severe t-storms possible
Marginal risk of severe t-storms, heavy rains tonight into Friday for Chicago area
More t-storms to blossom in Saturday’s humid air—but rain-free hours between; some gusty downpours possible; storms thin out Sunday then increase Monday; cool-down Tuesday
Bands of showers/thunderstorms spiral outward from Alberto remnant low pressure – few funnel clouds possible
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
Severe thunderstorm watch cancellation
Southwest in the grip of record heat—127 at Death Valley Tuesday—as downpours drench the East —millions impacted; late night/early Thursday t-storms to bring modestly cooler, noticeably less humid air our way; history underscores prospects for more 90s in coming weeks
Scattered showers/thunderstorms across the Chicago area into the overnight hours
Showers/thunderstorms moving east-southeast across the Chicago area this Wednesday afternoon
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
Storms, heavy rain expected to impact evening commute