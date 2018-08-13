× Roquan Smith ends holdout, agrees to contract with the Bears: Report

LAKE FOREST – It didn’t happen in time for the Bourbonnais portion of training camp, but finally Roquan Smith will be back on the field for the Bears this preseason.

Per reports from the NFL Network and ESPN, the Bears have come to terms on a contract with the linebacker on a rookie contract that will end his holdout. Reporters Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter had the news on Twitter.

The #Bears and first-round LB Roquan Smith have agreed to terms on his rookie deal, source said. The holdout is over, he’s coming in. They are finializing the language. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2018

Bears are giving LB Roquan Smith a four-year, guaranteed $18 million slotted deal, per the CBA. Deal should include about $11 million in form of bonuses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2018

The Bears have yet to confirm the report.

Smith has been holding out the entire preseason so far as his agents and the Bears continued to run into issues when it came to contract language. Counting the rookie report day for the team in Bourbonnais on July 16th, Smith’s holdout lasted 28 days.

The Bears’ first round draft pick this past spring, Smith came into the team’s offseason workouts as the expected started at the middle linebacker position. After missing nearly a month of workouts, however, it’s unknown if the rookie will have time to catch up enough to start the opener against the Packers on September 9th in Green Bay.

On Sunday the Bears ended their workouts at Olivet Nazarene University and now transition to Denver where they’ll join the Broncos for two joint practices before a preseason game at Sports Authority Field on Saturday.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more information on this story.