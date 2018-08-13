Robert Morris athlete collapses, dies during pick-up basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- A Robert Morris University basketball player collapsed and died during a pick-up basketball game.

Chelby Frazier, 21, died Sunday while he was playing basketball with his friends. He collapsed and efforts to revive him failed. Hie died soon after. His mother, Kawania Ceasar, said he had no medical history and no asthma.

Before college, Frazier was a stand-out player at Thornwood High School. He was about to begin his senior year at Robert Morris, where along with studying sports medicine, he was the starting point guard.

His mother said he began his basketball career when he was in fourth grade and never looked back. he started at Thron Township High School then transferred his last two years to Thronwood.

His mother said he was a quiet and laid back person, who was a little goofy. She said he loved basketball and planned on moving to Europe to play over there after graduation.

Robert Morris sent out a statement saying Frazier was an outstanding student athlete.