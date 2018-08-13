Police investigate after man found fatally shot inside Northfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHFIELD, Ill. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his Northfield home.

Police said the man was found fatally shot inside a home on the 300 block of Lathrobe Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the shooting may be connected to the heavy police presence in Winnetka right off Green Bay Road near Tower Road. Several streets were blocked.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Significant police activity on Tower Road between Hibbard and Green Bay. Please avoid the area at this time. If you are in the area, please follow the officers' instructions. — Winnetka Police (@WinnetkaPolice) August 14, 2018