Police investigate after man found fatally shot inside Northfield home

NORTHFIELD, Ill. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his Northfield home.
Police said the man was found fatally shot inside a home on the 300 block of Lathrobe Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said the shooting may be connected to the heavy police presence in Winnetka right off Green Bay Road near Tower Road. Several streets were blocked.
No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.
42.099546 -87.762466