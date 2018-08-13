× Nick Castellanos causes fits for the White Sox in a 9-5 loss to the Tigers

DETROIT – In his six seasons in the major leagues, there are few teams that he’s played more than the White Sox. Perhaps familiarity has made him so successful.

Coming into Monday night’s game with the visitors from Chicago, Nick Castellanos was hitting .268 with nine homers and nine homers and 41 RBIs. In 2018, he’s doing even better, hitting .342 with three homers and nine RBIs in nine games this season.

But what Castellanos pulled of on Monday night tops any other performance he’s had against the South Siders – and it wasn’t a good thing for Rick Renteria.

The right fielder got five hits in five plate appearances at Comerica Park against the White Sox and drove in 5 RBI, four of which came in the final two innings, in a 9-5 win. He was the biggest reason why an early three-run White Sox lead early on fizzled away as the team lost their third-straight game and fell to 42-76 on the season.

Castellanos gave the Tigers their first lead on a double in the fifth that put Detroit up 4-3. It completed the early comeback from a 3-0 deficit against the White Sox, who got three runs in the third inning. Omar Narvaez got the visitors back to even in the sixth with a solo homer, but once again it was Castellanos who had the answer in the seventh.

His two-run homer off Jeanmar Gomez put the Tigers up 6-4 and when the Sox got one back in the 8th on an Adam Engel homer, Castellanos struck again. A two-out, two-run single up the middle with the bases loaded brought in his final two RBI of the game and completed another strong game against one of his favorite teams to face in the major leagues.