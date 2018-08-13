× National Guard helping demolish abandoned Gary buildings

GARY, Ind. — Indiana National Guard crews are back in Gary helping to demolish abandoned buildings around the city.

Guard officials expect to tear down 14 buildings this month, after its crews helped city workers demolish 22 structures. One demolition so far this month was a three-story apartment building on a nearly vacant block overgrown with brush and weeds.

City officials say its demolition program has torn down about 60 buildings so far this year, with plans to knock down nearly 20 more by year’s end. But the city still has some 6,000 abandoned homes targeted for demolition.

City spokeswoman LaLosa Burns says the National Guard’s involvement frees up at least $100,000 in the city’s demolition budget.