Dear Tom,

My leg was injured many years ago. In the last couple of years whenever a big weather change occurs, it hurts a lot. How is this possible?

Keith McMitchell,

Memphis, Tenn.

Dear Keith,

The relationship between changes in the weather and pain from past injuries is controversial and disputed among medical experts, but there are many people who claim they can foretell changes in the weather by their aches and pains.

“Weather sensitive” people seem to be bothered most by changes in temperature, humidity and air pressure. Some doctors believe that changes in air pressure cause internal pressure to change in fluid-filled joints, irritating nearby nerve fibers and causing pain. Changes in humidity and temperature may also cause our skin and joints to expand or contract, causing pain.