Man robbed after entering wrong ride share car, police say

CHICAGO – A man was robbed after he entered the wrong ride share car in River North in July, according to police.

The man was leaving Red Head Piano Bar at 16 W. Ontario St. on July 27 around 3:30 a.m. He entered the wrong car where two men and two women were already inside. The victim had his wallet taken as well as a gold chain.

Police released surveillance photos of a female suspect. She was seen making withdrawals at a Crestwood Chase ATM using the victim’s stolen credit card and is also seen at a Walmart in Crestwood.

The suspect’s vehicle is a 2003-2006 dark blue or black Jeep Liberty with Illinois temp tag that begins with 225U, according to police. Police said the suspects are between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Sego at 773-663-5904 or email him at John.Sego@chicagopolice.org.

This isn’t the first incident of its kind. In at least three other cases, two women have robbed people at gunpoint while pretending to be picking up Uber or Lyft passengers. Two robberies happened in the first block of West Hubbard, on June 30 and on Aug. 5. Another robbery took place in the 600 block of North Franklin on July 22.