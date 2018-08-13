Lunchbreak: Doughnuts with cinnamon sugar

Cedric Harden, Chef de Cuisine, River Roast & Reid Bar

REID BAR at RIVER ROAST

315 N. LaSalle St. Chicago, Il 60654

312-822-0100

http://riverroastchicago.com

Recipe:

River Roast Doughnuts

2oz fresh yeast or 1oz dry active yeast

1 Cup Warm water 100-115 degrees

7 Cups All Purpose Flour

8 whole eggs

2/3 cup sugar

3 tsp kosher salt

12 oz soften unsalted butter

Cinnamon Sugar

1 cup Sugar

1 Tbl Ground Cinnamon

Combine ingredients in a bowl.

Add the yeast into the warm water. When the water become murky and starts to bubble the yeast if ready. Combine the flour, sugar, salt to your table top stand mixer. Using the paddle attachment, mix the flour mix for 30 seconds on low to combine the ingredients, add the eggs next. Mix for 2 mins on medium low setting until the eggs are combined. Add the yeast and water to the flour and eggs mix for 4 mins until completely combined. Add the butter to the dough. You will need to add a little bit more flour to make sure the dough doesn’t stick to the mixing bowl. The dough will be a little sticky but shouldn’t stick to the sides. Once the consistency is where is needs to be pour dough on to a cleaned, floured surface and knead dough for 1 min. Transfer to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rise until it doubles in size. Once it has doubled, using your hands, deflate the dough and cover again to rise. After the second rise, transfer to a flour surface and roll out dough to ½ inches. Using a donut holes. Cut them as close as you can to each other to get as many holes as you can. You can fry the donuts in a table top fryer at 325 degrees until golden brown. When finished transfer to mixing bowl and toss with cinnamon sugar.