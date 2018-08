August 13, 1978 was one of the most important days in the history of WGN-TV. It’s the day Chicago television viewers met meteorologist Tom Skilling. He was 26 years old, and joined the news team of Jack Taylor, Jack Brickhouse, and Len O’Connor. As we celebrate 40 years of Tom Skilling, a look back at the impact of his endless passion for all things weather.

