Is this your ring? 72-year-old wedding band found in suburban Walmart parking lot

VILLA PARK, Ill. — A WGN viewer is trying to locate the owner of a 72-year-old wedding band she found in a suburban Walmart parking lot.

Cheryl Sheppard was at the Walmart in Villa Park at about 9 a.m. Saturday when she found a 14 karat gold wedding band.

Based on the size, Sheppard believes it is a man’s ring. There is an inscription on the inside of the ring, including what appears to be a wedding date of 6/1/46. The inscription also includes initials.

Sheppard reported the ring to Walmart as well as to the Villa Park Police Department, but the owner has yet to be found.

If you have any information, please contact WGN-TV on social media or at 773-883-3203.