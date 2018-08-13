Investigation underway after police-involved shooting in Richton Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHTON PARK, Ill. -- An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened Monday around 2 p.m. near Jackson Avenue and Richton Square Road. Officers said the shooting stemmed from an armed robbery. One witness said there were four officers involved and one man.

It's not clear if the officer involved was injured.

Police said Richton Square Road will be closed between Sauk Trail and Taylor Avenue while the investigation continues.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.