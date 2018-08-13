Celebrating Tom Skilling: Beloved Chicago meteorologist marks 40 years at WGN-TV

Meteorologist Tom Skilling joined WGN-TV 40 years ago today, and Chicago weather forecasting has never been the same.

Tom appears weekdays on WGN Evening News from 5-7 p.m., WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten, as well as CLTV, WGN Radio, the Chicago Tribune weather page. You can also follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Congratulations Tom!