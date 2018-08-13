Author and Law Enforcement Analyst Matthew Horace joined the Morning News via FaceTime Monday morning. His new book, The Black and The Blue, covers crimes, racism and injustice in the country's law enforcement. The book features interviews with Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Father Michael Pfleger and Commander Crystal King Smith.
Author Matthew Horace discusses law enforcement injustice on Morning News
