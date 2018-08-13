Around Town checks out New Star Lighting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Star Lighting has been a leading manufacturer of quality driven luminaires for over 30 years. The company has built its business on superior customer service, flexibility and products engineered for challenging environments. Their market segments include confinement, high abuse, vandal resistant architectural, cleanroom and healthcare. Given the increasing need for energy efficiency, New Star currently offers several of its products with LED light sources and is moving forward with a plan to develop LED light options for the vast majority of its products.

New Star Lighting:

2225 W. Pershing Rd.

Chicago, IL 60609

newstarlighting.com