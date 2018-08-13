× Armed woman arrested after barricading herself in home with 5-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A woman was arrested after a tense standoff with Chicago police on the city’s West Side.

Police were called to a building at 18th and Springfield Ave. around 6:15 am. Monday.

A 31-year-old woman barricaded herself in a room with a five-year-old girl, police said.

After nearly three hours, a SWAT team was able to enter the room and arrest the woman.

Police found two weapons at the scene.

No injuries were reported, but the woman and the young girl were taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation.