"American Ninja Warrior" is one of the most popular shows on TV, and “ninja training schools” are popping up all over. but Pat has an issue with their incorrect use of the word “ninja,” and decided to do something about it.
Are American Ninja Warriors REAL ninjas? Pat Tomasulo finds out
