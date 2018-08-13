Another sunny, warm day, but rain is on the way

Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies Monday, and Tuesday looks to be more of the same temperature-wise with a little increase in cloudiness during the day. An Air Pollution Action Day has been declared.

Clouds thicken Tuesday night with a good chance of showers or thunderstorms spreading into our area from the west by Wednesday morning, ahead of a low pressure system developing in the central plains. On and off thunderstorm downpours are likely Wednesday into early Thursday, and even with the lack of recent moisture there could be a few localized flooding problems with anywhere from 1-3 inches total rainfall expected.

Low pressure will pull off to the east later Thursday, but there still could be a slim chance of thunderstorms Friday before high pressure takes over on Saturday. Next chance of rain looks to be Sunday night into Monday.