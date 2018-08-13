Alderman says woman’s arrest violates ‘welcoming city ordinance’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A mother of three, who is undocumented, was arrested earlier this month while working at a mini mart in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Monday, an alderman filed a complaint against the city alleging the Chicago police violated the city’s “welcoming city ordinance.”

Chicago police, working with the Cook County sheriff, raided the mini-mart because they suspected it was selling counterfeit t-shirts.

The store clerk was detained by Homeland Security during the raid in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 at 18th Street and Ashland Avenue. There were about 25 police officers and 15 police cars at the scene, according to witnesses.

But now, Chicago police said they had nothing to do with the arrest of the worker, they said it was Homeland Security.

Ald. Danny Solis said he is outraged by what happened. He has filed a complaint with COPA alleging the Chicago police violated a city ordinance by arresting the store clerk.

A spokesperson for Chicago police said the woman’s arrest was never the intended outcome and police aren’t happy about it.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emmanuel said they had nothing to do with the arrest but Ald. Solis said they should not be working with Homeland Security at all and wants an investigation.

The warrant to enter the mini mart was issued to the Chicago police, not the Department of Homeland Security.

Alderman Solis told WGN News the inspector general has agreed to investigate in case COPA does not have the proper jurisdiction.

Solis is also considering a complaint with Cook County.