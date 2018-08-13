1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Albany Park

CHICAGO — One man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3800 block of West Argyle Street around 7:20 p.m. on Monday. A 20-year-old man, identified as Darius Ortiz, was walking to the store with his grandmother when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ortiz’s grandmother, whose age is unknown, was shot in the arm and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Police said the shooting was likely gang related.