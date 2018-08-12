× Woman dead after shooting at Skokie hotel

SKOKIE, Ill. — A woman was shot and killed Friday evening at a Skokie hotel, according to police.

Police said they were called to the Hampton Inn at 5201 Old Orchard Rd. around 11:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

No one is in custody, but police said several persons of interest are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.