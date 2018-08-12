× White Sox Game Notes For Sunday vs. Cleveland

*After splitting the first two games of this series, the White Sox will look to avoid their ninth straight winless series against the Indians. That’s tied for the longest active streak in baseball. With a loss, the White Sox will have gone nine straight series without a series win against the Indians for the first time since losing/splitting 10 straight from May 1949 to August 1950.

*In August, White Sox hitters have struck out 119 times (most in MLB); Indians hitters have struck out just 55 times (fewest in MLB).

*Since Welington Castillo was hit with an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s drug program back in late May, Kevan Smith and Omar Narvaez have taken Castillo’s place and not skipped a beat, hitting a combined .307 from behind the dish.

*Once again, Jose Abreu has come out of the All-Star break on a surge, batting .342 in the second half after hitting .253 before the break. His 33-point BA second-half surge over his career is the largest among all active players.