Sunday Brunch: Bucatini ai Frutti di Mare

Michael Meranda, owner of Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano, joined WGN for Sunday Brunch.
Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano
22 W. Ohio Street
Chicago, IL 60654
www.saporibaritaliano.com
Bucatini ai Frutti di Mare
Ingredients:
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Minced Garlic
Red Pepper Flakes
Mussels
Clams
Calamari
Cod
Shrimp
Cherry Tomatoes
White Wine
Imported Whole Peeled Tomatoes
Salt and Pepper
Breadcrumbs
Italian Parsley
Instructions:
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil to the pan
- Roast garlic and red pepper flakes
- Add Mussles, Clams, and Cherry Tomatoes
- Add white wine
- Add a small can of imported whole peeled tomatoes
- Add Calamari, Cod, and Shrimp
- Season with salt and pepper
- Let sauce cook and reduce
- Boil pasta
- Add pasta to sauce while still cooking
- Toss
- Add breadcrumbs and Italian parsley
- Add a touch of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Put pan with pasta and sauce in 350 degree oven for 2 minutes to create a slight crust