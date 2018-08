Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The day began with the police arriving at the New Beginnings Church in Park Manor, but for a good reason.

According to Pastor Corey Brooks, a man who they'd been praying with decided to hand over a mini M4 assault-style weapon to police.

Chicago police later collected the gun, tagging it and logging it before telling Brooks: "you saved lives today."

Brooks says he hopes others in his church will spread the word of repentance and follow suit.