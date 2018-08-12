Matt Nagy believes missing all of Bears camp could limit Roquan Smith’s impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBONNAIS - Roquan Smith never made it to training camp.

The Bears top pick is still holding out as the only player in his class to remain unsigned.

Smith was projected to be the starting middle linebacker. But with minimal reps under his belt and no end in sight to his contract stalemate, it could limit his impact come Week 1 - if he's back in time.

"Yeah, I would say so. I think it does," noted head coach Matt Nagy. "You're playing at that position, there's a lot of calls that go on. It's very similar to a quarterback. There's a lot going on. But, I have full confidence in Vic and his staff that when he does get here, they'll get him up to speed. Whenever that is, we'll see. That's why we all get paid as coaches. We try to help our players out as much as possible. That's kind of where we're at."

"It all depends," remarked linebacker Danny Trevathan. "If you're still preparing for football, you've got to be in shape obviously. But, you've got to get the plays, you've got to get the checks, you've got to get everything down pat. Hopefully, he's still working on some of that. I've been talking to him. He's in good spirits. He wants to get it done. He wants to be here with us. That's just something that's got to get done."

A trip to Denver for a handful of joint practices with Broncos is up next for the Bears before they meet Saturday night for the third game of the preseason.

The clock is ticking for Smith with just four weeks to go until the regular season kicks off in Green Bay.

