Man shot during armed carjacking in Uptown

CHICAGO — A man was shot after an armed carjacking in the city’s Uptown neighborhood on Sunday.

Police said the man, 47, was shot in the thigh during a carjacking on the 800 block on West Leland Avenue around 10:50 a.m. Two black male offenders, ages 20 to 25, approached the car, showed a handgun and demanded the victim’s white four-door Hyundai sedan, according to police. The victim tried to grab the gun and was then shot by one of the offenders.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.