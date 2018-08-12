× Car flees police after teen targeted in drive-by, crashes on West Side

CHICAGO —Police are questioning a person of interest in the shooting of a 17-year-old in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the teen was standing on the sidewalk of the 1200 block of South Avers around 2:40 p.m. when someone in a gray car fired shots in his direction and drove off.

Officers in the vicinity of the shooting then chased the car until it crashed near the 2800 block of South Lawndale, where a “person of interest” was apprehended. The teen was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating, police said.