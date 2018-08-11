Warm, humid trend continues; temps flirt with 90 through Tuesday—lake breezes restrain lakeshore highs; Saturday brings an 11th consecutive day at/above normal; it’s Day #71 above 80—only 3 other years since 1959 have hosted more
-
Updated Air Quality Alert continues in effect Friday for a good portion of the Chicago area
-
Memorial Day weekend stays above 90 degrees for first time in recorded history
-
Orca mother carries dead calf for 17th day as it starts to ‘come apart’
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
-
Why is there less severe weather in the fall?
-
-
Weekend starts warm but ends cool and showery
-
What are the details on the new world record high minimum temperature set in Oman?
-
Marginal risk of severe t-storms, heavy rains tonight into Friday for Chicago area
-
What is a 20-foot wind?
-
Hot weather to last for days
-
-
What would Chicago’s weather be without the Rocky Mountains?
-
WGN weather team fails miserably at Star Wars game show
-
WGN-TV CELEBRATES 40 YEARS WITH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TOM SKILLING