Man of the People: AUGUST 11, 2018 FULL EPISODE

Posted 10:00 PM, August 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:20PM, August 12, 2018

In this episode, Pat teaches American Ninja Warriors Michael Torres and Jesse Labreck, what it really means to be a ninja, talks about Ruth Bader Ginsburg merch, pre-apologizes for his jokes, and tells you not to feel so bad about not checking items off your summer bucket list.