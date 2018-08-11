Good viewing expected for this year’s Perseid Shower
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
Severe weather threat ends-watch number 253 is canceled for most of the viewing area.
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
Cooler weather on the way—city’s rainy pattern to continue
Canadian high pressure riding northwest upper winds into the area and delivering cooler, less humid weather; July’s lackluster rain makes it Chicago’s driest in 4 decades; punishing heat continues in Southwest—nights only managing 90-degree lows
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Dry period to arrive by midweek as weather pattern shifts
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across Chicago area later today
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
Waterlogged city welcomes dry weekend weather