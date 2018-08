Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Chicago Police are searching for a woman who they believe abducted her biological daughter.

Susette Reynosa has no custodial rights to Alma Villalobos.

Police believe Reynosa took Alma around noon Saturday in Little Village and took off in a white Pontiac Aztec.

Alma is 4 or 5 years old and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, green skirt, silver shoes, and a white necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police.