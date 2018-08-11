1 dead, 1 injured after boat explodes in Wilmette Harbor

Posted 12:32 PM, August 11, 2018

WILMETTE, Ill. — One person is dead and another injured after a boat exploded in Wilmette Harbor on Saturday morning.

The boat caught fire about 8:05 a.m. Saturday and then exploded while at a dock in the harbor, according to the Wilmette Fire Department.

A person died after becoming trapped on the boat when the fire broke out, fire officials said.

A person who was standing on the dock near the boat suffered minor injuries and was taken to Evanston Hospital.

This is a developing story.

