White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Cleveland
- The Indians have gone 8-2 against the White Sox this season, averaging 6.1 runs per game with a .298 batting average, while the White Sox have hit .191 and scored 2.5 runs per game. That .191 team batting average is the second-lowest in MLB by a team against any single opponent this season (min. 10 games).
- White Sox catchers Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith have combined to hit .314 with a .379 OBP since May 24, when Wellington Castillo was hit with an 80-game suspension by MLB; both of those marks rank first in MLB by a team’s catchers. In August, Jose Abreu and Narvaez have combined to slash .372/.472/.744, while the rest of the team is slashing .175/.245/.316.
- Francisco Lindor has reached base in 15 consecutive games, and has two hits in each of his last five games. In these five games, he is slashing .435/.458/.826 with five extra-base hits, five runs and seven RBI.
- Jose Abreu has five multi-hit games already in August, tied for the most in MLB. For his career, he is a .317 hitter after the All-Star break and a .282 hitter before the break. That differential (plus-.035) is the largest in MLB (minimum 3000 PA).
- Shane Bieber has made ten career starts and totaled 58 strikeouts and 11 walks. That 5.27 K-BB ratio is the best by any Indians pitcher in his first ten career starts with the team in the live-ball era (since 1920).
- Carlos Rodon has an active streak of five consecutive quality starts. The only players with longer active streaks are deGrom (15), Sale (9), and Kershaw (7). In these five starts, he has allowed 18 hits, but walked 17.