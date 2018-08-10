Three relatives, including 12-year-old girl, shot on South Side porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three relatives, including a 12-year-old girl, were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham on Friday morning.

The family was on a porch in the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire about 9:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

"I ran in the house — I looked at my foot and it was blood," said Miah Newell, 12, who was shot in her foot. Her brother, 25-year-old Demitrious Newell, was also shot in his foot. A 24-year-old cousin was shot in his thigh.

All three were treated at local hospitals Friday.

"I’m glad I still got my kids," mother Zera Newell said. "Some people got shot ... they don’t have theirs."

Demitrious Newell called the shooting "senseless," while his sister pleaded with potential gunmen to "just stop or other kids like me will get hurt."

No one was in custody Friday. Detectives are investigating.

The daylight shooting comes on the heels of a bloody weekend that saw 12 people killed and 63 wounded by gunfire on Chicago streets from 3 p.m. Aug. 3 to 6 a.m. Aug. 6.

Police said they are planning to crack down on large unsanctioned street parties and to add as many as 600 extra officers to citywide patrols.

"At the end of the day," Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said, "we can’t have another weekend like we had last weekend."