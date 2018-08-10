Summer temperatures continue well above normal

Summer, 2018 has been consistently warm. Both June and July posted surpluses of more than 2 degrees. August is following suit, with readings through the first 10 days averaging 78.2 degrees, a level 4.8 degrees above normal. The month has yet to post a sub-normal reading. The average temperature for the entire month is 72.4 degrees, and the warmest August on record came in 1947, when the month averaged 80.2 degrees. Another statistic shows that Friday marked the 70th day of 2018 with a temperature reaching 80 degrees or higher. Since records began at O’Hare International Airport in 1959, 70 or more 80’s by August 10th occurred only 3 other years, the greatest, and most recent being in 2012, with 83 days. Temperatures are to remain warm through next week, as highs are expected to range from the mid 80s to low 90s.