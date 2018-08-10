Singer, comedian Lexi joins shares a few laughs and a little inspiration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lexi Allen is a natural talent who has been singing since she was a child growing up in her grandfather’s church. Her 1990 debut, Call Me Lexi, caught the attention of the world launching a career that would expand into acting, comedy and more. Her 2012 release, the critically acclaimed Phenomenal, featured the hit singles “Burn It All Down,” and “Abide.”

The Detroit-based artist is well-known for being an innovator of online urban and church humor where her YouTube channel has become a go-to site for comedy videos, amassing over 33+ Million views. Creating entertaining and memorable characters, Lexi’s comedic timing and hilarious skits have set her apart as a viral sensation. In 2018 Lexi returns to her first love - Music - when she released a new album, "Just Listen, for the first time in 6 years.