Rauner keeps feud going with Emanuel

Labor Day is usually when campaigns go from a jog to a sprint. But some candidates are already running hard and will turn up the heat more at next week’s Illinois State Fair.

Governor Rauner was in Peoria Friday and keept his feud with Chicago Democrats going.

“What we’ve got to do is stand up against the Chicago political machine which is very corrupt,” Rauner said.

Thursday there was an escalation of the fight with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Rauner lumped Emanuel in with House Speaker Michael Madigan and Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker in a downstate radio appearance.

“Pritzker, Madigan, Emanuel. Those three guys got to go,” Rauner said. “Emanuel’s getting $20 million from special interest groups. He’s corrupt. He’s part of the problem in Chicago.”

The governor also blamed Emanuel and city leaders for recent violence.

“Chicago leaders have a duty to protect the citizens of Chicago. They’ve been a failure on jobs,” he said. “The unemployment rate on the South Side of Chicago is 30, 40 percent – it’s ridiculous. The mayor, the leaders in Chicago have failed on jobs, they’ve failed on taxes, they’ve failed on corruption.”

The mayor did not have any public events Friday so the reporters who follow him could not ask him to weigh in. But his spokesman Adam Collins provided this statement:

That's high praise from the man named the worst governor in America. Bruce Rauner's downstate election strategy is centered solely on denigrating Chicago, in large part because he doesn't have any accomplishments worth mentioning.

Rauner responded saying, "I hear that kind of baloney from many of my political opponents. I’ll say a couple of things. First, we’ve done historic things in so many ways."

The nasty back and forth comes as the state fair kicks off in Springfield. It’s not all corndogs and carnival rides. The state’s political world will take over the fair next with the annual Governor’s Day on Wednesday and the Democrat Day on Thursday. Former Vice President Joe Biden is keynoting a party brunch.

If politics isn’t your thing, you can enjoy the concerts taking place at the State Fair. Boy George and Culture Club, The Offspring, Florrida, Thomas Rhett and Ludacris are among the headliners.