Mr. Fix It, Lou Manfredini, stops by WGN with products every college student should have in their dorm room.
Mr. Fix it shares products every college student should have
-
Mr. Fix It with products to make cleaning your home easy
-
Mr. Fix It shares ‘Shark Tank’ products
-
Mr. Fix It with tips to keep insects away
-
Mr. Fix It shares products to use around your house
-
Mr. Fix It shares how to remove stains from the outside of your home
-
-
Elementary teacher brings ‘thoughtful’ lessons into classroom
-
Mr. Fix It with how to keep ants away
-
Parents say summer heat inside West Loop school hits ‘inhumane’ levels
-
Mr. Fix It with LED lights for your Independence Day celebrations
-
Mr. Fix It with tips on fertilizing your lawn and garden
-
-
Lawmakers take on CPS sex abuse
-
Mr. Fix It with tips to help control humidity in your home
-
Mr. Fix It on how to treat weeds on your lawn