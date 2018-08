Mackenzie O’Brien and Band

www.mackenzieobrien.net

Events:

Friday, August 10th at 6:00 p.m. at Niko’s Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock.

Saturday, August 11th at Oriole Park Country Fest in Norwood Park at 1:30 p.m. Fest hours are 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. August 11th at 5430 N. Olcott Ave., Chicago. http://www.norwoodpark.org/community_events/oriole-park-country-music-fest/

Saturday August 11th at Spoon Doggers on Pell Lake in Genoa City, Wisconsin at 8:00 p.m.