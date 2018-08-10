He grew up in South Holland and took a chance on himself by moving to Los Angeles. After months on a blow up mattress he made it big. He shares his story with WGN Morning News.
Meet the Chicago area native on stage every night with BEYONCE
-
Dennis Watkins makes some magic on the Morning News
-
Video captures man riding on outside of New York City subway
-
Foxes are stealing newspapers and leaving them all over one man’s backyard
-
Dennis Rodkin talks hottest suburbs to live in around Chicago
-
Her Fitbit may be the key to finding a missing University of Iowa woman
-
-
Missing Vietnam veteran found alive, 400 miles from Virginia home
-
‘That’s where I’m going to die:’ Terminally ill man lives his last days on the Mississippi River
-
Officer leaps on crane going 48 mph, smashing cars in New York
-
Man broke into 2 homes in Lincoln Park, sexually abused sleeping girls, police say
-
Ku Klux Klan trying to recruit in New York with candy
-
-
Harry Kazianis talks President Trump-Putin fallout on Morning News
-
Actor Leon joins the WGN Morning News
-
Man records four mountain lions hanging out on his porch