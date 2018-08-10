Man linked to ‘Housewives’ star Bethenny Frankel found dead

NEW YORK — Authorities are investigating the suspected overdose death at Trump Tower of a man romantically linked to reality TV personality Bethenny Frankel.

A spokeswoman for the New York City medical examiner’s office has identified the man as Dennis Shields.

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel's one-time boyfriend, found dead in Trump Tower https://t.co/JSTa4QN9oU pic.twitter.com/J98sgxET9S — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 10, 2018

The 51-year-old Shields had been known for being the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Frankel, who gained fame as a star of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

TMZ reports Shields reportedly overdosed on oxycodone.

Bethenny Frankel's Boyfriend Dennis Shields Took Fatal Oxy Night Before Death https://t.co/nL23y9m2Vy — TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2018

Police responding to a 911 call say they discovered the body shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday at President Donald Trump’s high-rise on Fifth Avenue.

An emergency medical service team pronounced Shields dead at the scene.

Frankel went to high school with Shield’s estranged wife.