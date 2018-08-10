Man convicted following 11 year wait for trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man sitting behind bars at the Cook County Jail for more than a decade finally received his day in court and was found guilty.

After waiting 11 years, Alex Daniel’s trial started three months after the initial WGN Investigates story aired. He was charged with killing his wife Brenda Daniel Parnell back in 2007. Daniel switched lawyers several times, had 12 judges and 129 continuances in those 11 years.

The victim’s family blamed him for the slowdown and said he wanted to avoid state prison.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart pointed the finger at judges and courts for not moving the case along.

Daniel will be sentenced September 7th. .