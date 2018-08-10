Lunchbreak: Almond financier cake and details on Tastemaker Chicago

Aya Fukai – Aya Pastry

www.ayapastry.com

Event:

Tastemaker Chicago presented by Capital One

Bringing together a curated selection of Chicago’s finest chefs, restaurants and artisans at Revel Space Fulton Market this August 17-18 (1215 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607), Tastemaker is the ultimate collaborative food festival showcasing the city’s very best food and drink. Taste your way around a truly immersive food-hall of over 40 restaurants and producers, where renowned local and national chefs collaborate to produce unique, one-off menus. Chef participants include:

Aya Fukai, Aya Pastry (Chicago) and Danny Grant, Maple & Ash (Chicago)

Abe Conlon, Fat Rice (Chicago) and Jason Hammel, Lula Café (Chicago)

Graham Elliot, Gideon Sweet (Chicago) and Matthias Merges, Folkart Management (Chicago)

Michael Hunter, Antler Kitchen + Bar (Toronto) and Ryan Pfieffer, Blackbird (Chicago)

Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol (Chicago) and Jonathan Zaragoza, Birrieria Zaragoza (Chicago)

www.thetastemakertour.com

https://pilotlightchefs.org/

Recipe:

Almond Financier

Yield: 10 each

½ cup All Purpose Flour 1 cup Almond Flour 2 Tbl. Spoons Cornstarch 1 ⅓ cup Sugar 1 ¼ cup Egg Whites 7 ½ oz. Butter ¼ cup Sliced Almonds (optional for garnish) 2 Tbl. Spoons Powdered Sugar (optional for garnish)