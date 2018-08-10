Lunchbreak: Almond financier cake and details on Tastemaker Chicago

Aya Fukai – Aya Pastry
Event:
Tastemaker Chicago presented by Capital One
Bringing together a curated selection of Chicago’s finest chefs, restaurants and artisans at Revel Space Fulton Market this August 17-18 (1215 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607), Tastemaker is the ultimate collaborative food festival showcasing the city’s very best food and drink. Taste your way around a truly immersive food-hall of over 40 restaurants and producers, where renowned local and national chefs collaborate to produce unique, one-off menus. Chef participants include:
- Aya Fukai, Aya Pastry (Chicago) and Danny Grant, Maple & Ash (Chicago)
- Abe Conlon, Fat Rice (Chicago) and Jason Hammel, Lula Café (Chicago)
- Graham Elliot, Gideon Sweet (Chicago) and Matthias Merges, Folkart Management (Chicago)
- Michael Hunter, Antler Kitchen + Bar (Toronto) and Ryan Pfieffer, Blackbird (Chicago)
- Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol (Chicago) and Jonathan Zaragoza, Birrieria Zaragoza (Chicago)
Recipe:
Almond Financier
Yield: 10 each
|½ cup
|All Purpose Flour
|1 cup
|Almond Flour
|2 Tbl. Spoons
|Cornstarch
|1 ⅓ cup
|Sugar
|1 ¼ cup
|Egg Whites
|7 ½ oz.
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Sliced Almonds (optional for garnish)
|2 Tbl. Spoons
|Powdered Sugar (optional for garnish)
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Place the butter in a saucepot and cook on med/low heat until dark golden brown. Set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, sift together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, cornstarch and sugar.
- Whisk all the dry sifted ingredients in a bowl.
- Make a well in the dry bowl, add the egg whites and whisk together.
- Whisk in the cooled brown butter as you stream it into the batter.
- Pipe in the batter into sprayed cupcake pans and top with sliced almonds. Bake for 12 minutes, turn the tray and bake for another 12 minutes
- Rest for about 2 minutes before unmolding onto a cooling rack.
- Before serving, sprinkle powdered sugar.