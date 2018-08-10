Lunchbreak: Almond financier cake and details on Tastemaker Chicago

Posted 12:27 PM, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30PM, August 10, 2018

Aya Fukai – Aya Pastry

www.ayapastry.com

Event:

Tastemaker Chicago presented by Capital One

Bringing together a curated selection of Chicago’s finest chefs, restaurants and artisans at Revel Space Fulton Market this August 17-18 (1215 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607), Tastemaker is the ultimate collaborative food festival showcasing the city’s very best food and drink. Taste your way around a truly immersive food-hall of over 40 restaurants and producers, where renowned local and national chefs collaborate to produce unique, one-off menus. Chef participants include:

  • Aya Fukai, Aya Pastry (Chicago) and Danny Grant, Maple & Ash (Chicago)
  • Abe Conlon, Fat Rice (Chicago) and Jason Hammel, Lula Café (Chicago)
  • Graham Elliot, Gideon Sweet (Chicago) and Matthias Merges, Folkart Management (Chicago)
  • Michael Hunter, Antler Kitchen + Bar (Toronto) and Ryan Pfieffer, Blackbird (Chicago)
  • Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol (Chicago) and Jonathan Zaragoza, Birrieria Zaragoza (Chicago)

www.thetastemakertour.com

https://pilotlightchefs.org/

Recipe:

Almond Financier

Yield: 10 each

 

½ cup All Purpose Flour
1 cup Almond Flour
2 Tbl. Spoons Cornstarch
1 ⅓ cup Sugar
1 ¼ cup Egg Whites
7 ½ oz. Butter
¼ cup Sliced Almonds (optional for garnish)
2 Tbl. Spoons Powdered Sugar (optional for garnish)
  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Place the butter in a saucepot and cook on med/low heat until dark golden brown.  Set aside to cool.
  3. Meanwhile, sift together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, cornstarch and sugar.
  4. Whisk all the dry sifted ingredients in a bowl.
  5. Make a well in the dry bowl, add the egg whites and whisk together.
  6. Whisk in the cooled brown butter as you stream it into the batter.
  7. Pipe in the batter into sprayed cupcake pans and top with sliced almonds.  Bake for 12 minutes, turn the tray and bake for another 12 minutes
  8. Rest for about 2 minutes before unmolding onto a cooling rack.
  9. Before serving, sprinkle powdered sugar.