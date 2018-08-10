“Hamilton’s” Jose Ramos’ next big adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO—Hamilton Chicago’s Jose Maxi Ramos announces his debut at Schubas Tavern on Monday,

August 20, for his first live concert, Welcome to the Maxi House. The all-ages show stars the

singer/songwriter/actor before he departs Hamilton to launch his solo music career. Ramos will perform

his own “original pop melodies with R&B attitude” for the first time, along with fan-favorite covers and a

few surprises with his special musical guests.